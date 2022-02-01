El Salvador will host Canada for Matchday 11 of the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Here, check out what you need to know: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

The home side returned to winning ways after defeating Honduras 2-0 last time out. However, El Salvador are currently in the sixth place of the table, with only nine points so far. They are eight points away from fourth-placed Panama.

Meanwhile, Canada are at the top of the table after defeating the United States in great fashion (2-0) on Sunday. Les Rouges won their fifth consecutive match and if they win, they can secure at least a fourth place in the standings, meaning they are very close to book a ticket for Qatar 2022.

El Salvador vs Canada: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Location: Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador.

El Salvador vs Canada: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

El Salvador vs Canada: Storylines

These two teams have faced each other 18 times, with the Canadians having won 8 matches. Meanwhile, El Salvador have won four matches and they have drawn four times. Their last match took place in September, with Canada winning 3-0 at home.

How to watch or live stream El Salvador vs Canada in the US

El Salvador vs Canada: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Canada are the favorites to win this match with odds of -120, while El Salvador have odds of +350. A tie would end up in a +230 payout.

FanDuel El Salvador +350 Tie +230 Canada -120

*Odds by FanDuel