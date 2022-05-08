Juventus will face Inter for the Coppa Italia 2021/2022 final. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

In what will be the final of this 2021/2022 Coppa Italia season, Juventus and Inter will face each other looking to become the new champions. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

Juventus' season has not been the best considering that it is a team used to fighting for titles. For several Matchdays they have been out of the fight in Serie A and, as if that were not enough, they were also eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 against Villarreal, the great surprise of the season. It could be said that this final is everything for the Vechia Signora.

What Inter did was totally the opposite of what their rivals did in this game. Although they were also eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League, it was against the finalists, Liverpool, and playing a very good second game where they could even have forced extra time, in addition, they are the immediate pursuers of Milan, leaders of Serie A, so they still have the chance to win the Cup and the league and of course they will go for that goal.

Juventus vs Inter: Date

The final game of this 2021/2022 Coppa Italia between Juventus and Inter will be played at the Stadio Olimpico this Wednesday, May 11 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Juventus vs Inter: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Juventus vs Inter

This 2021/2022 Coppa Italia final between Juventus and Inter to be played at the Stadio Olimpico, will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial). Other option for the United States: CBS Sports Network.

