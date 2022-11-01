Juventus will face PSG for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Juventus will receive PSG for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

Two teams with very different objectives face each other. Juventus' participation in this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League has been truly forgettable, barely getting 3 points out of a possible 15, thus leaving them out of the round of 16. They still have a chance to play the Europa League, and they need victory to make sure in a place there.

Paris Saint-Germain have an unbeatable chance to be first in the group. They have 11 points, the same as Benfica, although they have a better goal difference (they are tied in direct confrontations), so with the victory they would force Benfica to win by a lot of difference to take first place from them. Another result could make them lose the lead, so they will go in search of victory.

Juventus vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Juventus will play against PSG for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, November 2 at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (November 3)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (November 3)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 11:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (November 3)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (November 3)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (November 3)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 3)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 3)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 3)

South Africa: 11:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 3)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Juventus vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil

Cameroon: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: Canal+ France, Free, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 6, BTSport.com, Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport One, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Japan: WOW Prime

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Korea: SPOTTV ON

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: HBO max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: TVP Sport App, Polsat Box Go, sport.tvp.pl, Polsat Sport Premium 1, TVP1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 6

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport, Canal+ France, Blue Sport 1

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport 6, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, Talksport 2 Radio UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision, VIX+, TUDN App, Univision NOW

