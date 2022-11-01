Juventus will receive PSG for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
Two teams with very different objectives face each other. Juventus' participation in this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League has been truly forgettable, barely getting 3 points out of a possible 15, thus leaving them out of the round of 16. They still have a chance to play the Europa League, and they need victory to make sure in a place there.
Paris Saint-Germain have an unbeatable chance to be first in the group. They have 11 points, the same as Benfica, although they have a better goal difference (they are tied in direct confrontations), so with the victory they would force Benfica to win by a lot of difference to take first place from them. Another result could make them lose the lead, so they will go in search of victory.
Juventus vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Juventus will play against PSG for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, November 2 at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (November 3)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (November 3)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 11:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (November 3)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (November 3)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (November 3)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 3)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 3)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 3)
South Africa: 11:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 3)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Juventus vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil
Cameroon: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
France: Canal+ France, Free, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 6, BTSport.com, Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport One, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Japan: WOW Prime
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Korea: SPOTTV ON
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: HBO max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: TVP Sport App, Polsat Box Go, sport.tvp.pl, Polsat Sport Premium 1, TVP1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 6
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport, Canal+ France, Blue Sport 1
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport 6, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, Talksport 2 Radio UK
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision, VIX+, TUDN App, Univision NOW