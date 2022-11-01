The group stage is on its last week before knowing their 16 qualified teams. However, these two already know their faith in this competition for now. Although the level of players in this Manchester City vs Sevilla at Etihad Stadium on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Champions League could make it interesting. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, Paramount+ will be available.
This tournament is Manchester City’s obsession since their current owners took over. Despite they were really close on the 2020-2021 edition when they reached the final, Chelsea ended that possibility. Now the Cityzens had a perfect start that includes an undefeated status. But even more important is that they already secured the first place. So that means this could be a great opportunity for Pep Guardiola to rest some key players in such a challenging year for them.
For the Spanish club there is also nothing to play for in this match, though it’s because of a different reason. Since they didn’t begin well, Sevilla is already eliminated from the UCL. On the other side, at least they also have a spot in the Europa League after being confirmed at the third place. For head coach Jorge Sampaoli it could be a good scenario to exercise some rotation in the lineup since next weekend they have their classic battle with Real Betis in La Liga.
Manchester City vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time
Manchester City will Sevilla at Etihad Stadium on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Champions League this Wednesday, November 2.
Manchester City vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming
