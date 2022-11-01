Manchester City will complete the group when they host Sevilla at Etihad Stadium on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Champions League. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

The group stage is on its last week before knowing their 16 qualified teams. However, these two already know their faith in this competition for now. Although the level of players in this Manchester City vs Sevilla at Etihad Stadium on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Champions League could make it interesting. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, Paramount+ will be available.

This tournament is Manchester City’s obsession since their current owners took over. Despite they were really close on the 2020-2021 edition when they reached the final, Chelsea ended that possibility. Now the Cityzens had a perfect start that includes an undefeated status. But even more important is that they already secured the first place. So that means this could be a great opportunity for Pep Guardiola to rest some key players in such a challenging year for them.

For the Spanish club there is also nothing to play for in this match, though it’s because of a different reason. Since they didn’t begin well, Sevilla is already eliminated from the UCL. On the other side, at least they also have a spot in the Europa League after being confirmed at the third place. For head coach Jorge Sampaoli it could be a good scenario to exercise some rotation in the lineup since next weekend they have their classic battle with Real Betis in La Liga.

Manchester City vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time

Manchester City will Sevilla at Etihad Stadium on Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 Champions League this Wednesday, November 2.



Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (November 3)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (November 3)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 01:30 AM (November 3)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (November 3)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (November 3)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 3)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (November 3)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 3)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (November 3)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5

Brazil: HBO Max

Cameroon: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Variety

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN 4 Sur

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 3

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3

Italy: Sky Sport 255, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Japan: WOWOW Live

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Cinemax, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Variety

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, MáXimo 360, DStv App

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Uganda: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

UAE: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: LiveScore App, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: Paramount+, VIX+, ViX