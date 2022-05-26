With its sights set on exorcising at Qatar 2022 the fantasies that have haunted it for the last seven editions of the FIFA World Cup, Mexico faces Nigeria in Dallas, Texas, in a friendly preparation match. However, prior to the game, El Tri had a strange way of training. Find out what happened and why.

The match at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, against Nigeria sets the beginning of the real preparation for Gerardo Tata Martino's Mexico National Team ahead of Qatar 2022. That is why the strange activity that El Tri had in the days leading up to the game scheduled for May 28 caught the eye.

Whether it is a World Cup year or not, El Tri has a certain number of matches to play in the United States per contract. However, on this occasion, having so many matches scheduled is beneficial for Gerardo Tata Martino, who is still searching for his best team to aspire to great things in Qatar 2022.

Thus, Mexico will not only face Nigeria, but also Uruguay, Ecuador, Paraguay, Brazil and Peru, before leaving for the Middle East to face the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, where it aims to overcome the Round of 16, where it has been eliminated in 7 consecutive World Cups.

Mexico National Team's nighttime "training" to the rhythm of Texan music

In the middle of the night of May 25, the players of the Mexican National Team were caught attending the concert offered by the Texan music band "Intocable", known for its repertoire of songs focused on heartbreak. This was a bit strange because it contravened the principles of rest between training sessions that every professional team prioritizes.

However, Azteca Deportes insider David Medrano revealed that the real reason the El Tri players were at the musical event was not by choice. Mexico's commercial contract with the SUM company had established it, so there was no way to escape the commitment, despite the strict discipline that Tata Martino imposes on his teams.

The reason why SUM, the company that manages and organizes all the friendly matches that Mexico National Team has year after year in the United States, asked Martino's team to be in Intocable's concert is to promote the city of Texas, which is considered to be one of the venues for the 2026 World Cup. That is why it is planned that El Tri will have at least one game a year in that place.

Mexico's lucrative contract to play in the U.S. year after year

According to El Economista de Mexico, the contract between the Mexican Soccer Federation and SUM establishes a payment of US$2 million for each Mexico game in the United States. Likewise, it is agreed that the Mexican team will have at least 5 friendly matches of this nature every 12 months, which is equivalent to a guaranteed annual income of US$10 million.