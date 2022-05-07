Paris Saint-Germain and Troyes clash off on Sunday at Parc des Princes in the 36th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Check out how to watch or live stream free the decisive game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

In the 36th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, Paris Saint-Germain will host Troyes at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this French Ligue 1 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game free in the US. In the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

The two teams will clash for the 28th time in Ligue 1. As expected, Paris Saint-Germain lead the head-to-head series, having won 17 meetings so far. Troyes have won four of the meetings, with the other six ending in draws.

The Parisiens' most recent match was on August 7, 2021, when they barely defeated Troyes, 2-1, at the Stade de l'Aube. The second meeting between these two teams in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season promises to be even more intriguing.

PSG vs Troyes: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Parc Des Princes, Paris

PSG vs Troyes: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

PSG vs Troyes: Storylines

Paris Saint-Germain have been in a decent form recently. In their last fixtures, they have managed three triumphs, as well as two draws (WWWDD). Meanwhile, Troyes have been in a bad form, as they have won only once in their last five matches. In addition, they have three defeats and two draws (LDLLW).

The Parisians presently sit on top of Ligue 1 with 79 points in 35 matches so far. On the other side, Bruno Irles' side are situated 13 positions behind them, in 14th place of the Ligue 1 table with 36 points gained in 35 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a lengthy history of battles as their first one goes back to October 26, 1974, and it concluded in a 3-1 PSG triumph in the 1974/75 Ligue 1 season. Thanks to this fascinating battle, we shall see whether any one of the teams can get the three points in Round 36.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free PSG vs Troyes in the U.S.

PSG vs Troyes: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the Parisians. Caesars see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -600 odds to claim another win. The away side Troyes have a whopping +1600 odds to cause an upset in the 36th round, while a tie would result in a +650 payout.

Caesars PSG -600 Tie +650 Troyes +1600

