The officials of Europe's top teams are looking for a high-quality signing, and it seems they have found the right one. Find out here who is the 21-year-old Argentine promising star for which Real Madrid, Man City, Man United, and Benfica are fighting.

Soccer competitions are about to come to an end, and many of the leagues already have their respective champions, like Real Madrid in La Liga, PSG in Ligue 1, and Porto in the Portuguese League. And as it usually happens every end of the season, teams start looking for players to reinforce their squads.

While the world is still talking about the signing of Erling Haaland to Manchester City or the future signing of Kylian Mbappe to El Merengue, the officials of Europe's top teams continue to look for a high-quality signing, but a player of a young age. Several clubs have claimed that they will no longer spend so much money on the signing of players.

And everything seems to indicate that several teams are targeting the same signing for the next transfer window. Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Benfica will all be seeking to sign a 21-year-old Argentine promising star.

Real Madrid, Man City, Man United, and Benfica fight for Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez, currently playing for River Plate, is the player that top European teams want to sign. The midfielder has had a great season, and his great performance led several Argentine fans to demand Lionel Scaloni to call him up to the Argentina national team.

Fernandez returned from a yearlong loan at Defensa y Justicia and has become an integral part of River's team this season, contributing 13 goals in 18 appearances. The 21-year-old player has a contract with El Millonario until 2025, and his release clause is 20,000,000 euros.

As per South American outlet Clarin, the Red Devils are interested in making a move for Fernandez and could potentially be set to pay the €20million release clause. But it is believed that Manchester United not playing in the 2022-2023 Champions League may work against Erik ten Hag's team and deter the player from joining United.

Manchester City are another of those interested in Fernandez. The Citizens will play in the 2022-2023 Champions League and are one of the best teams in the world. In addition, the recent agreement between City and River Plate for Julian Alvarez could be something for the midfielder to take into account.

Real Madrid also follow the 21-year-old Argentine closely, and rumors of a possible signing have been going on for some time. The truth is that it would be necessary to analyze if in the midfield of El Merengue there is room for Fernandez.

Benfica were the first team to be interested in signing Fernandez. According to Olé, Portuguese club staff traveled to Argentina to meet with the player's agent. However, River Plate assured that there has not yet been any formal offer for the player. In addition, Las Aguilas would not be willing to pay 20,000,000 euros.