Uruguay and Venezuela will face each other today at the Estadio Centenario in a match for the 16th round of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

Uruguay will try to clinch their second win in a row when their host Venezuela at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo in an exciting match for the 16th round of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Here, you will find the time of this WCQ match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

La Celeste finally ended a four-match losing streak on Thursday by beating Paraguay in Asuncion, in the debut of new coach Diego Alonso. Now, Uruguay are back in the fight for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar, and a win today will increase their chances of doing so.

Venezuela, on the other hand, started their new era under coach Jose Pekerman with a convincing 4-1 victory over Bolivia on Friday. It was the third win in the tournament for La Vinotinto, who are at the bottom of the 2022 South American World Cup standings.

Uruguay vs Venezuela: Starting time of the game

Argentina: 8:00 PM

Australia: 10:00 AM (Wednesday)

France: 0:00 AM (Wednesday)

Italy: 0:00 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 11:00 PM

Spain: 0:00 AM (Wednesday)

US: 6:00 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 8:00 PM

Venezuela: 7:00 PM

Argentina: DeporTV

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 1, Movistar+

US: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Uruguay: VTV Uruguay

Venezuela: TLT Play, Meridiano Television, TLT Venezuela