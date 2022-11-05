Georgia take on Tennessee at Sanford Stadium in Athens for a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Georgia vs Tennessee: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 10

Georgia and Tennessee meet in a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The home team are the defending champions and big favorites to win another title. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Bulldogs don't know what it's like to lose a game this season, they have a perfect record of 8 wins, the most recent was against the Gators 42-20. This game against the Volunteers is part of the "Game of the Century".

The Volunteers also have a perfect record of 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC, they are trying to clinch a spot in the CFP but this game against Georgia will define that spot for Tennessee.

Georgia vs Tennessee: Date

Georgia and Tennessee play for a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 5 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. This is the biggest test of the regular season for the home team.

Georgia vs Tennessee: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Georgia vs Tennessee at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 10

This game for the Week 10 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Georgia and Tennessee at the Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, November 5, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here