Dallas Cowboys play against Houston Texans for a game in the Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 14 in your country

Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans meet in a Week 14 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on December 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team put the loss behind them during Week 10 against the Packers. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Cowboys are rebuilding their winning streak little by little and this time they have three straight wins earlier in the regular season. The most recent victory for the Cowboys was against the Colts 54-19.

Texas are already eliminated from the playoffs race, they have only one victory in the current season with 10 losses and only one tie.

Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans: Kick-Off Time

Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans play for the Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 11 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEDT) December 12

Canada: 1:00 PM (EST)

China: 2:00 AM (AEDT) December 12

Germany: 7:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CST)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (GMT)

Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 14 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans: Predictions And Odds

Dallas Cowboys are favorites at home with -17.5 spread and 1.05 moneyline that will pay $105 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they will play this game without several players due to injury. Houston Texans are underdogs with +17.5 ATS and 11.00 moneyline. The totals are offered at 44 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 14 game is: Texans +17.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Dallas Cowboys -17.5 / 1.05 Totals 44 Houston Texans +17.5 / 11.00

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).