Las Vegas Raiders play against New England Patriots for a game in the Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 15 in your country

Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots meet in a Week 15 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on December 18, 2022 at 4:05 PM (ET). The home team had three good weeks between November and December. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Raiders continue to fight to reach the 2022 Playoffs, but with a record of 5-8-0 overall things could get more complicated than expected. In Week 14 they lost to the Los Angeles Rams 16-17.

The Patriots won against the Cardinals 27-13 on the road in Week 14, a victory that came as a relief for Belichick after two bad weeks where the Patriots lost to the Vikings and Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots: Kick-Off Time

Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots play for the Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 18 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Australia: 8:05 AM (AEDT) December 19

Canada: 4:05 PM (EST)

China: 5:05 AM (AEDT) December 19

Germany: 10:05 PM (CET)

Ireland: 9:05 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 3:05 PM (CST)

US: 4:05 PM (ET)

UK: 9:05 PM (GMT)

Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 15 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots: Predictions And Odds

Las Vegas Raiders are favorites at home with -1.5 spread and 1.83 moneyline that will pay $183 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they want to win more games. New England Patriots are underdogs at +1.5 ATS and 2.00 moneyline. The totals are offered at 44.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 15 game is: Raiders -1.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Las Vegas Raiders -1.5 / 1.83 Totals 44.5 New England Patriots +1.5 / 2.00

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).