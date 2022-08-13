Pittsburgh Steelers play against Seattle Seahawks for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET). The home team and visitors must play their first season without their star quarterbacks. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to play their first Preseason and Regular Season without their father, Ben Roethlisberger since he retired last season. In his last season with the Steelers, Big Ben was able to play his last playoff game and they lost to the Chiefs.

The Seattle Seahawks not only have to play with a new quarterback just like the Steelers in the upcoming 2022-2023 NFL regular season, but they also have to deal with offensive and defensive issues that the team have been dragging on for a couple of years.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks: Storylines

Pittsburgh Steelers know how to win a Super Bowl, they won two titles in the 21st century and another four titles in the 20th century. The two rings won this century were thanks to Ben Roethlisberger, but now the franchise must find a quarterback who can give them another Super Bowl. The man for the job could be Kenny Pickett over Trubisky and Rudolph.

The Seattle Seahawks will use Geno Smith in the preseason to test him and see if he will be the starter in the upcoming regular season. It will be a tough road for the Seahawks without Russell Wilson but they must find a new quarterback. Hopes of Drew Lock being their starter are slim, but he is a talented quarterback.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Preseason matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks: Predictions And Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers are favorites at home with -3.5 spread and 1.55 moneyline that will pay $155 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better offensive line than the visitors. Seattle Seahawks are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and 2.50 moneyline. The totals are offered at 36.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Steelers -3.5

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Pittsburgh Steelers -3.5 / 1.55 Totals 36.5 Seattle Seahawks +3.5 / 2.50

* Odds via BetMGM