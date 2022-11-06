Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against Los Angeles Rams for a game in the Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 9 in your country

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams meet in a Week 9 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on November 6, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team doesn't know how to deal with their current losing steak. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Buccaneers are in a tough situation, three weeks losing everything and the worst thing is that their record is negative with 5 losses and only 3 wins. After this game they travel to Germany to play the Seahawks.

The Rams seem not interested in defending their current Super Bowl title since so far they are not playing well and in Week 8 the Rams lost another game to the 49ers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams: Kick-Off Time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams play for the Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 6 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Australia: 6:25 AM (AEST) November 7

Canada: 4:25 PM (EDT)

China: 4:25 AM November 7

Germany: 10:25 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CDT)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (BST)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 9 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams: Predictions And Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favorites at home with -3 spread and 1.65 moneyline that will pay $165 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they want to end the losing streak. Los Angeles Rams are underdogs with +3 ATS and 2.30 moneyline. The totals are offered at 42.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 9 game is: Buccaners -3.

BetMGM Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 / 1.65 Totals 42.5 Los Angeles Rams +3 / 2.30

* Odds via BetMGM

