The first part of the competition is now behind, so it’s time for the most thrilling half. In this occasion Morocco will battle Spain at Education City Stadium in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Morocco were one of the most surprising teams of the first round. Not only they qualified in a group that included Belgium and Croatia, but they also did it in the first place. Unfortunately, they were paired with the best second-place squad. But the Moroccans can’t be discarded since they are undefeated after two wins and one tie.

Spain started the tournament with a record setting win over Costa Rica. Although that 7-0 didn’t carry over to the other games since they weren’t able to win again. A tie with Germany and ultimately a loss vs Japan left them in the second place of the group. They were still lucky enough to avoid any powerful rival.

Morocco vs Spain : Date

Morocco will clash with Spain in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Tuesday, December 6. The game will be played at Education City Stadium.

Morocco vs Spain: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 AM

CT: 9 AM

MT: 8 AM

PT: 7 AM

How to watch Morocco vs Spain in the US

The game between Morocco and Spain in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m) in the US. The other options are Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, and FOX Network.

