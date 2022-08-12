Chivas and Atlas clash in yet another edition of the passionate Jalisco derby, on matchday 8 of Liga MX. Discover in this story the predictions, odds, and how and when to watch this match for free from the United States.

Anchored to matchday 8 of the Apertura 2022 Tournament, Liga MX offers a succulent dish to Mexican soccer lovers and that is the Jalisco derby between Chivas Guadalajara and Atlas. In this story you will find predictions, odds and more details of this match. For starters, know that you can watch it for free in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

Chivas Guadalajara and Atlas is one of the most passionate rivalries in Liga MX. Two teams that fight for the heart of a city and a state, with totally opposite histories but with the clear conviction of detesting each other. There is more than just sports at stake in this match.

If you are a fan of matches full of passion and drama, you can't miss the Chivas Guadalajara vs Atlas of the Liga MX Apertura 2022, because in addition to pride, there is also a strong need for both teams to win to alleviate their position in the standings.

Chivas vs Atlas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Akron Stadium, Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico

Chivas vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Chivas vs Atlas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

This long-standing Liga MX rivalry, which began in 1916, has been played for a beastly 284 matches. Of these, the advantage goes to Chivas Guadalajara, who boast 106 victories, while Atlas has won 92 times, and the tie has been played to a draw on 86 occasions.

The Rojiblancos go into this match without a win in the Apertura 2022, in the penultimate place in the standings, while the Rojinegros are in fourteenth position, after 2 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses. In their last 5 meetings, Chivas has won 2 times, Atlas only 1, and they have drawn on 2 occasions.

How to watch or live stream Chivas vs Atlas in the US

Chivas vs Atlas: Predictions and Odds

