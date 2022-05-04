Real Madrid and Manchester City face each other today again at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in the second leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Here you will find how and where to watch or stream live online free this decisive UCL game in different parts of the world.

A great game is promised! After what was probably the best match of this 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet again to define the finalist of the most important tournament in Europe at club level. La Casa Blanca will host the Citizens today at the Santiago Bernabeu in a match that no one will want to miss. Check out the time of this exciting second round UCL semifinal soccer game and how to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live in English or Spanish on FuboTV (free trial), and on Paramount+ (free trial), while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Manchester City claimed a 4-3 victory in the first leg held at the Etihad Stadium last week. Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silve scored for the Premier League side, while Karim Benzema (two) and Vinicius Junior scored for Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola and City are only one game away from their second UEFA Champions League Final in a row.

Carlo Ancelotti's side would ruin Manchester City's party with a 1-0 victory today at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid managed to eliminate defending champions Chelsea and Lionel Messi's PSG in the quarterfinals and Round of 16, respectively, and now will try to do the same with the main candidate for the title.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Start time

Algeria: 8:00 PM

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Bulgaria: 10:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Czech Republic: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

Finland: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

Hungary: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Romania: 10:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Turkey: 10:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Algeria: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: VTM 2, Club RTL, Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 1

Brazil: TNT Go, Estádio TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Brasil, GUIGO

Bulgaria: Voyo Sport, bTV Action

Cameroon: Supersport Grandstand ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia, HRT 2

Czech Republic: Nova Sport 3

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Finland: C More Suomi, C More Sport 1

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Free, Canal+ France

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, Servus TV

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD, MEGA Channel

Hungary: M4 Sports

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, Virgin TV Go, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 2

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Poland: IPLA, Polsat Sport Premium 1, TVP1, TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Romania: Orange TV Go, Digi Online, Digi Sport 1 Romania, Prima Sport 1, Orange Sport 1 Romania

Russia: Матч! Футбол 1, Матч Премьер, Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru

Senegal: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport 1

Turkey: Exxen, TV8

UK: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com

US: FuboTV (Spanish and English, free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), Univision, TUDN USA, SiriusXM FC, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, CBS, TUDN.com, ViX, Univision NOW