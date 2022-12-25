Los Angeles Rams play against Denver Broncos for a game in the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos meet in a Week 16 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on December 25, 2022 at 4:30 PM (ET). The home team and the visitors no longer have anything to fight for. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Rams were eliminated from the 2022 Playoffs race after a recent loss against the Green Bay Packers on the road 12-24. They will not be able to defend their 2021 Super Bowl title.

The Broncos were a disaster this season, even though they have a top quarterback like Russell Wilson, that's not enough to win games.

Los Angeles Rams vs Denver Broncos: Kick-Off Time

Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos play for the Week 16 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 25 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Australia: 8:30 AM (AEDT) December 26

Canada: 4:30 PM (EST)

China: 5:30 AM (AEDT) December 26

Germany: 10:30 PM (CET)

Ireland: 9:30 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 3:30 PM (CST)

US: 4:30 PM (ET)

UK: 9:30 PM (GMT)

Los Angeles Rams vs Denver Broncos: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 16 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs Denver Broncos: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Rams are underdogs with +3 ATS and 2.40 moneyline that will pay $240 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are struggling to win the last games of the season. Denver Broncos are favorites with -3 spread and 1.59 moneyline. The totals are offered at 36.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 16 game is: Over 36.5.

BetMGM Los Angeles Rams +3 / 2.40 Totals 36.5 Denver Broncos -3 / 1.59

* Odds via BetMGM

