The 2023 NFL Honors will be held at Symphony Hall, in Phoenix, Arizona with a lot of prestigious awards to be handed. From MVP, to AP Coach of the Year, to Defensive Player of the Year. Those are just some of the honors to be distributed. Check out how to watch this event on TV or live stream in the US.

A new edition of the NFL Honors will be held at Symphony Hall, in Phoenix, Arizona. The best of the 2022 NFL Season will be receiving their awards there. Read along to know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the event.

[Watch the NFL Honors 2023 online on Peacock]

The gathering of stars that happens once a year always takes place in the host city of the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are about to clash on Sunday in Arizona, so that’s where the whole celebration is happening. This time the person in charge of the ceremony will be singer Kelly Clarkson.

There are several awards ready to be handed. The MVP usually centers the attention, but there will be more than just that. Coach of the year, defensive player of the year, and offensive player of the year are right behind that one. As for the rest of the recognitions there will be a place for the comeback player of the year, the best assistant coach, and for the top offensive and defensive rookies.

When will the NFL Honors 2023 be held?

The NFL Honors 2023 will be taking place this Thursday, February 9. The event will be held at Symphony Hall, in Phoenix, Arizona.

NFL Honors 2023: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

How to watch the NFL Honors 2023 in the US

The NFL Honors 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Peacock in the US. The other options are NBC and NFL Network.