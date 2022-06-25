It gives the impression that Carlo Ancelotti does not need new players, and Real Madrid are working not to lose the stars they have on their roster. The club has already offered Vinicius Junior a big contract and a €1 billion release clause. Now they will look to do the same with another player.

No one can say for sure if there will be many new faces at Real Madrid. They have already signed Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni, but the Merengue had such a good season that it gives the impression that Carlo Ancelotti does not need new players.

Last season Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, and UEFA Champions League. What is true is that several players have left the team, some of them are Marcelo, Gareth Bale, Isco, among others. In addition, Reinier Jesus, Luka Jovic, and Takefusa Kubo would be very close to leaving on loan, although none of the aforementioned players played a major role in Ancelotti's team.

Real Madrid want to continue having their best players, that’s why a few weeks ago they renewed Luka Modric's contract, but also the club has begun to lock up their young stars, Vinicius Junior is expected to renew his contract until 2026 or 2027, and his release clause will be €1 billion. Now Real Madrid are looking to add their second $1 billion men.

Rodrygo could have a €1billion release clause

Ancelotti wants Real Madrid to start preseason on July 8, and club officials hope to renew Rodrygo's contract before trainings begin. The 21-year-old is under contract until June 2025, and Real Madrid will seek to renew his contract until 2028, although the player wants up to 2027.

What is certain is, that when Rodrygo renews his contract, his release clause will be €1 billion. It is believed that the former Santos player currently has a 90,000,000 euros clause. The reward for the forward will be a substantial increase in his current salary from the current €4 million net to €7 million. The agreement will also include a series of extra bonuses depending on the player's performance that could reach up to €1 million.

The 21-year-old was an important player in Ancelotti's team last season, although he was not often a starter. Rodrygo played 49 of 54 possible matches, scored 9 goals, and provided 10 assists. Rodrygo's season was marked after he scored two goals against Manchester City to help Real Madrid qualify for the UEFA Champions League Final.