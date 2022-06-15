Real Madrid began to plan the squad for next season. El Merengue already have two new signings, but do not want to lose the stars their already have in the squad. For that not to be possible, Florentino Perez is planning to set a €1 Billion release clause for one of the team's key players.

Real Madrid got down to work. After a season with great successes, winning the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League, El Merengue began to plan the squad for next season.

Signed Antonio Rudiger as a free agent from Chelsea (signed a contract for 4 seasons) and Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco for six years in exchange for 80,000,000 euros. At the same time, Real Madrid do not want to lose the stars their already have in the squad.

After the departure of Marcelo, Gareth Bale, and Isco, among others, Luka Modric renewed his contract with the Spanish team until June 30, 2023. In addition to having experienced players, El Merengue have young players with great potential that any team would like to have in their squad. For that not to be possible, Florentino Perez is planning to set a $1 Billion release clause for one of the team's stars players.

Vinicius Junior could have a €1billion release clause

According to Marca, Vinicius Junior will renew his contract with Real Madrid until 2026 or 2027, and his release clause will be €1 billion. The player's current clause is 350 million euros.

“I am happy at Real Madrid, I am close to my contract renewal, we are on the way, and I am very happy at the biggest club in the world. I don't want to leave here, I want to be here for as long as Marcelo, Karim Benzema, players who have made a beautiful history, and I want to continue as for them. I belong to Madrid, and I ‘am happy here", said Vinicius Junior a few weeks ago.

With the renewal of his contract, the Brazilian's salary is expected to rise. He currently earns around 3.2 million euros per season, which could reach 4 million euros with some bonuses, and is believed he will receive a salary of 10,000,000 per year.

At the age of 21, Vinicius Junior has become a key player in Carlo Ancelotti's team. Thanks to a goal scored by him, Real Madrid won their fourteenth UEFA Champions League after defeating Liverpool 1-0. In the 2021-2022 season, the Brazilian played 52 games out of a possible 56, scored 22 goals, and provided 20 assists.