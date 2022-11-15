Poland will face Chile in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

In a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Poland and Chile will face against each other. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The Polish team has a difficult group: C, in which besides them are Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico. It will not be an easy group, and for this reason the Poles are looking to prepare in the best way with this friendly, especially considering that there is really very little left for the start of Qatar 2022.

For this they chose to play against one of the best teams in Conmebol. Chile were close, but failed to qualify for the World Cup. With the increase in places for the next edition in 2026, the goal of the Chileans will be to return as soon as possible to the highest national team competition. And for this, they want to prepare in the best way.

Poland vs Chile: Kick-Off Time

Poland will play against Chile in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup this Wednesday, November 16 at the Pepsi Arena in Warsaw, Poland.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (November 17)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 11:00 AM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Ecuador: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (November 17)

Iran: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Japan: 2:00 AM (November 17)

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (November 17)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (November 17)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Qatar: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Senegal: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (November 17)

South Africa: 8:00 PM

South Korea: 2:00 AM (November 17)

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 8:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:00 PM

Tunisia: 5:00 PM

Uganda: 8:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Poland vs Chile: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Brazil: GUIGO, TNT Sports Stadium

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App

Canada: DAZN

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Startimes World Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV

Iran: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

Israel: Sport 4

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Startimes World Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport MáXimo 3

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, StarTimes App

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, TVP Sport, Polsat Box Go, TVP1

Portugal: Sport TV1, Channel 11, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport PSL, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Switzerland: DAZN

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

Uganda: StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Startimes World Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, VIX+

