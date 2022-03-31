West Ham playmaker and Argentina international Manuel Lanzini has reportedly been involved in a dramatic car crash that has fortunately not produced him any injury.

A car accident is not the reason why one would expect a soccer player to make headlines, but they're human beings and sometimes it can happen. On Wednesday, it was Manuel Lanzini who survived to a scary car crash.

The 29-year-old midfielder was reportedly on his way to practice when the car that was taking him to the West Ham training ground flipped over. Lanzini was being driven by a chauffeur and has apparrently walked unhurt from the incident.

According to The Sun and the Daily Mail, firefighters and police rushed to the scene, where Lanzini was checked and cleared to go as he didn't sustain any injury. The playmaker was checked again at the training ground but has reportedly not been rushed to the hospital as others claimed.

West Ham star Manuel Lanzini survives car crash

"It's a miracle he's alive, from what I've heard," a source told The Sun. "This was an incredibly near miss and could have killed Lanzini and the driver. It's common for West Ham players to use a chauffeur service - especially for those who live in town.

"They were on a dual carriageway so it could have caused complete carnage. Just goes to show, it doesn't matter how much cash you have - we're all just as vulnerable to a smash like this."

Lanzini was heading to his first team practice after the international break, in which he was an unused substitute in both of Argentina's games against Venezuela and Ecuador, respectively. West Ham are set to face Everton on Sunday on Matchday 31 of the 2021-22 Premier League.