Real Madrid emerged victorious against Eintracht Frankfurt in Helsinki to get their hands on the 2022 UEFA Super Cup. Check out here the funniest memes and reactions.

Real Madrid got the job done against Eintracht Frankfurt to secure the 2022 UEFA Super Cup. The UEFA Champions League winners didn't give room for a shock and beat the Europa League champs 2-0.

Though it took some time for Carlo Ancelotti's men to take the lead, Thibaut Courtois made sure of keeping his side afloat before David Alaba scored the opener. In the second half, Karim Benzema extended the lead.

Los Blancos lifted this trophy for the fifth time and head into the 2022-23 La Liga opener in great fashion. Here, check out the best memes and reactions from the Super Cup.

Twitter reacts to Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup win: Best memes

Though Frankfurt threatened the Merengues at first, Courtois denied all their efforts to let Madrid pave the way towards the win. Unsurprisingly, fans shared hilarious memes on Twitter.