Gidele Bundchen and Tom Brady finished their 13-year marriage in fall of 2022. Although rumors said it was because of his decision to return to football, the supermodel has revealed the real reason of their divorce.

Gisele Bunchen says football was not the reason of her divorce with Tom Brady

Before the 2022 NFL season, Brady announced his retirement. It only took him 40 days to realize he wanted to play one more year and he decided to return for one more season.

According to multiple reports, their relationship ended due to Brady's decision. But now, Gisele has shared some new information that denies these rumors.

"Wow, people really made it about that. What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle," Gisele said to Vanity Fair. "It's not so black and white... Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart. When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make.

"That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."