Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders meet in a Week 11 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on November 20, 2022 at 4:05 PM (ET). The home team and the visitors are going through a bad time and it is unlikely that they will recover. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Broncos are not playing as expected, and the worst thing is that their new quarterback is not showing his best level. The Broncos' most recent game was a 10-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on the road.

The Raiders also lost a recent game against the Indianapolis Colts 20-25 at home, that was the third straight loss for them since Week 8 and the second loss in November. The Raiders don't return home until Week 13 to play the Chargers.

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders: Kick-Off Time

Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders play for the Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 20 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Australia: 6:05 AM (AEST) November 21

Canada: 4:05 PM (EDT)

China: 4:05 AM November 21

Germany: 10:05 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:05 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:05 PM (CDT)

US: 4:05 PM (ET)

UK: 9:05 PM (BST)

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 11 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions And Odds

Denver Broncos are favorites at home with -2.5 spread and 1.70 moneyline that will pay $170 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record that the visitors. Las Vegas Raiders are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and 2.20 moneyline. The totals are offered at 41.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 11 game is: Over 41.5.

BetMGM Denver Broncos -2.5 / 1.70 Totals 41.5 Las Vegas Raiders +2.5 / 2.20

* Odds via BetMGM

