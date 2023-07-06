Being a quarterback literally means the team is on your shoulders. In the NFL a quarterback is just as important as a solid starting pitcher, the game simply goes through them.

Every play, every pass, every moment is timed by the quarterback. In its history each team has had a legendary QB on their roster, here are the best quarterbacks in every NFL team’s history.

Arizona Cardinals: Jim Hart

Jim Hart played for the Cardinals, back when they were in St. Louis, from 1966-1983. Hart did not win a title but was a Pro-Bowler four times and is a part of the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor.

Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan played 14 seasons with the Falcons, making the playoffs six times. Ryan was able to be the NFL Most Valuable Player (2016), NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2016), and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (2008) during his time with the Falcons.

Baltimore Ravens: Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco was clutch for the Ravens in their Super Bowl XLVII triumph. Flacco was also named MVP of the Super Bowl, and played 11 seasons in Charm City.

Buffalo Bills: Jim Kelly

No one is more identified as the marshal of their team like Jim Kelly is with the Buffalo Bills. Kelly made the postseason 8 out of 10 times for the club. Kelly’s accolades include: 5× Pro Bowl (1987, 1988, 1990–1992), NFL passing touchdowns leader (1991), NFL passer rating leader (1990), NFL completion percentage leader (1990), Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame, and Buffalo Bills No. 12 retired.

Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton

After two stints with the Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton is the biggest QB the club has ever seen. Newton was able to be the NFL MVP in 2015, the rookie of the year in 2011, and was able to play four postseasons with the Panthers.

Chicago Bears: Sid Luckman

Playing his whole career with Da Bears, Sid Luckman is a four-time NFL champion, before the Super Bowl, league MVP in 1943, and a three time pro-bowler during the World War II era.

Cincinnati Bengals: Ken Anderson

Playing his whole career with the Bengals, Ken Anderson would be NFL MVP in 1991, NFL Man of the Year in 1975, 2-time passing leader, and a four-time pro bowler.

Cleveland Browns: Otto Graham

Otto Graham won three NFL titles, before the Super Bowl, he was also a NFL MVP on three occasions, a 2 time passing leader, and five time pro bowler.

Dallas Cowboys: Roger Staubach

Playing for America’s team for nearly 11 seasons, Roger Staubach captured two Super Bowl titles, 1 Super Bowl MVP, he was a four time passing leader, and threw 153 passing touchdowns.

Denver Broncos: John Elway

Sum up John Elway’s time at the Broncos here you go:

2× Super Bowl champion (XXXII, XXXIII)

Super Bowl MVP (XXXIII)

NFL Most Valuable Player (1987)

NFL Man of the Year (1992)

3× Second-team All-Pro (1987, 1993, 1996)

9× Pro Bowl (1986, 1987, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1996–1998)

NFL passing yards leader (1993)

NFL 1990s All-Decade Team

NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team

Denver Broncos Ring of Fame

Denver Broncos No. 7 retired

Few players can claim any of these stats, an NFL legend.

Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford

Playing 12 seasons with the Lions, Stafford was able to win 1 Super Bowl and be named NFL comeback player of the year in 2011. Stafford only made the postseason three times but was able to deliver the goods for the Detroit faithful.

Green Bay Packers: Brett Favre

Brett Favre was able to win one Super Bowl and be named NFL MVP 1995-1997 all while wearing the green of the Packers. Favre’s number was retired and is a part of the Packers ring of honor.

Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson

Watson only played 5 seasons for the Texans, making the playoffs twice and being a pro bowler on three occasions. He was also the NFL passing leader in 2020.

Indianapolis Colts: Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning played 13 years for the Colts, winning 1 Super Bowl and being the standard for the franchise. Manning was a four-time NFL MVP with the Colts, as well as a Super Bowl MVP. His number was retired and he is also a part of the ring of honor of not only the Colts but the Denver Broncos as well.

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes

One of the best QBs of his generation, Patrick Mahomes has already gone the distance in his short career, winning 2 Super Bowls, 2 Super Bowl MVPs, twice named league MVP and has been to the playoffs in each of his 5 seasons as the starting QB. Mahomes is a hall of famer and still only 27.

Las Vegas Raiders: Ken Stabler

The Raiders have called many places home but back when they were in Oakland, the hero of that Raiders team was Ken Stabler. Winner of 1 Super Bowl, NFL Most Valuable Player (1974). and NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1974).

Los Angeles Chargers: Dan Fouts

Another team that moved around a lot has been the Chargers but during the era of Dan Fouts, they played in San Diego, and he led the team from 1973-1987. Being a six-time pro bowler during the run.

Los Angeles Rams: Kurt Warner

Kurt Warner was a Ram for only six seasons but made the playoffs in three and played in the Super Bowl in two. Winner of the Super Bowl, Warner threw two touchdown passes in the big game.

Miami Dolphins: Dan Marino

This is what big Dan meant to the Dolphins, the franchise player.

NFL Most Valuable Player (1984)

NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1984)

NFL Comeback Player of the Year (1994)

NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year (1998)

3× First-team All-Pro (1984–1986)

3× Second-team All-Pro (1983, 1994, 1995)

9× Pro Bowl (1983–1987, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1995)

5× NFL passing yards leader (1984–1986, 1988, 1992)

3× NFL passing touchdowns leader (1984–1986)

NFL passer rating leader (1984)

NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team

Miami Dolphins Honor Roll

Miami Dolphins No. 13 retired

Dolphins Walk of Fame (2011)

Minnesota Vikings: Fran Tarkenton

In two stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Fran Tarkenton was an NFL MVP and had his number retired and is also a part of the Vikings ring of honor.

New England Patriots: Tom Brady

Maybe the greatest NFL player of all time, Brady won an astonishing six Super Bowls with the Patriots, being named MVP of the big game four times! Brady has every record imaginable for New England.

New Orleans Saints: Drew Brees

Drew Brees played for the Saints from 2006 – 2020, winning a Super Bowl and being named Super Bowl MVP. Brees made the playoffs nine times with the Saints and is a team legend.

New York Giants: Eli Manning

Being the best QB in Big Blue’s history is a major feat, Eli won two Super Bowls for the Giants, being named MVP in both of them. Manning threw 366 passing touchdowns during his career in New York.

New York Jets: Joe Namath

The New York Jets have had little to cheer about, a worst team than the New York Mets, the Jets ironically have one of the biggest NYC sports icons, Joe Namath. Namath won and was the MVP of the only Super Bowl in Jets history.

Philadelphia Eagles: Donovan McNabb

The six-time Pro Bowler marshaled the Eagles from 1999 – 2009, making the playoffs in every one of his seasons. McNabb could never bring home the big prize but was a rock for the organization.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Terry Bradshaw

Before Tom Brady there was Terry Bradshaw and his amazing Pittsburgh Steelers teams. Winner of 4 Super Bowls, Bradshaw had a personality that we miss today in sports. An NFL legend.

San Francisco 49ers: Joe Montana

When you think of the 49ers you think of Joe Montana, a four-time Super Bowl winner and three-time Super Bowl MVP. He was also 2-time NFL MVP, Montana was at his peak in San Francisco.

Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson

For 10 years Wilson was the man in Seattle, winner of 1 Super Bowl, making the playoffs on 8 occasions. Today Wilson plays for the Broncos.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady

At the age of 40, Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay and just won a Super Bowl, his seventh, the big man did not miss a beat and still was named MVP of the Super Bowl.

Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers: Warren Moon

Moon had a great NFL career, but the best came with the Oilers from 1984-1993. Moon was named the NFL man of the year and made it to the post season every season in Houston.

Washington Commanders: Joe Theismann

Joe Theismann played in Washington for 12 years, winning 1 Super Bowl and being named MVP in 1983. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and is one of the greatest Commanders of all time.