Football activity at the 2022 Qatar World Cup continues on Sunday. Find out here the complete fixtures list for the November 27th matchups at the world football tournament.

We have reached Day 7 of the 2022 World Cup. On the previous day, Wales' hopes of advancing beyond the group stage at their first World Cup in 64 years were dashed by a heartbreaking but merited 2-0 loss to Iran in the last minutes.

Qatar, after putting up a tremendous effort, was eliminated from the tournament after suffering their second consecutive loss, this time at the hands of Senegal, following the Netherlands' 1-1 tie with Ecuador. Thus, Group A is now wide open, thanks in large part to the third goal in the tournament for Enner Valencia, who was then carried out on a stretcher.

Meanwhile, England's dismal stalemate with the United States cost them the opportunity to advance to the World Cup's knockout round. The team captained by Gareth Southgate struggled for most of the game because they couldn't keep up with the United States, who are still alive in the tournament and have a shot at the round of 16.

2022 Qatar World Cup Fixtures List for Sunday, November 27th

Sunday, November 27th (Day 8) football schedule will feature the second round of groups E and F. Japan's next Group E match is against Costa Rica, and they will be hoping to build off of their great win against Germany. While the Samurai Blue opened the 2022 World Cup with a 2-1 victory against the four-time winner on Wednesday, La Tricolor embarrassingly lost 7-0 to Spain.

In the second matchup of Group E, at the Al Bayt Stadium, the two European powerhouses that got off to very different starts in the 2022 World Cup, Spain, and Germany, will collide. Meanwhile, when Belgium take on Group F foes Morocco on Sunday at Al Thumama Stadium, they will be looking to go at least one step closer to the World Cup's knockout rounds.

The Red Devils, fresh off an opening-round victory over Canada, will want to take down the Atlas Lions, who held Croatia to a scoreless tie. Thus, both Zlatko Dalic's side and John Herdman's players enter Sunday's matchup at the Khalifa International Stadium looking for their first victory and first goals of the World Cup 2022.

