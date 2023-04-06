The new 'Barbie' movie has not even arrived to theaters and already has memes about it. Tom Brady couldn't escape them and he was trolled by his own company with one of them.

NFL News: Tom Brady gets trolled by his own company with the 'Barbie' movie meme

Tom Brady can't catch a break. Even though the former quarterback wants peace, his own company is looking for the opposite. Now, they have trolled the legendary player with a 'Barbie' movie meme and the 45-year-old is not happy at all with it.

Once the 2022 NFL season finished, Brady decided to finally end his career after 23 successful seasons. He wants to spend more time with his family, but maybe going to a movie theater soon is not in his plans.

This summer, the 'Barbie' movie will be released, but there are already posters of it. On social media, users started using those images as memes, and unfortunately for Brady, he couldn't escape being part of them.

Tom Brady decided to retire in order to avoid being under any spotlight. Well, his plan didn't work out and everyone is still talking about the legendary quarterback and his personal life.

This week, the 'Barbie' movie released multiple posters with the characters of the movie including huge celebrities like Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa, and more. However, this turned into a meme and people started posting their own versions of these images on social media.

The Brady Brand saw this as an opportunity to troll the former quarterback. "Come on Tommy let’s go party," the company tweeted alongside a picture of the owner. "This Tom his best life in retirement," was the motto of the poster.

Brady reacted to this post and quoted it. "It’s an action figure, not a doll," the legend tweeted alongside an angry face emoji. Surely he won't see the 'Barbie' movie this summer.